The Latest: Prosecutor's lawyer responds to former mayor

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a former Honolulu mayor who wants to replace the city's embattled prosecutor (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A lawyer representing Honolulu's embattled prosecutor says the former mayor who wants to replace his client should know about the "presumption of innocence."

Kaneshiro's attorney, Bill McCorriston, says Carlisle has made "uninformed judgments" about what's happening with the investigation.

___

10 a.m.

Former Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle says a growing corruption investigation has made him want to return to his old job as the city's top prosecutor.

Carlisle tells The Associated Press he's ready to run against Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro, who took a leave of absence after receiving a letter informing him he's a target in a federal investigation.

The investigation has led to indictments against retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

The next election for prosecuting attorney isn't until 2020. Carlisle says he hopes he'll have an opportunity before then if Kaneshiro is ousted.

Kaneshiro couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Carlisle was the city's elected prosecutor from 1996 to 2010. He was mayor from 2010 to 2012.