The Latest: Proclamation revised to include gays, Hispanics

FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Floridians and others around the world are remembering the three-year anniversary of a massacre at the Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 ordering state flags to be lowered to half-staff and asking Floridians to remember the victims of the shooting. less FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Floridians ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Proclamation revised to include gays, Hispanics 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has re-issued a proclamation marking the third anniversary of a massacre at a gay nightclub on Latin night, this time mentioning the gay and Hispanic communities.

The Republican governor on Wednesday issued what his office called a "corrected" version of the proclamation remembering the 49 people who were killed at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.

DeSantis was criticized by a Democratic state lawmaker and others for omitting any mention of the gay or Hispanic communities in the original proclamation.

His communications director says in an email that staff members made in an error in the previous proclamation. She says the governor directed a reissue of the proclamation to mention the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.

___

10:55 a.m.

Floridians and others around the world are remembering the three-year anniversary of a massacre at a gay nightclub on Latin night that left 49 people dead.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation for Wednesday ordering state flags to be lowered to half-staff and asking Floridians to pause to remember the victims of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the Republican governor for not mentioning in the proclamation that the attack was on the gay community.

DeSantis later tweeted that the state mourned the loss of life from the attack that "targeted the LGBTQ and Hispanic community, and Florida as a whole."

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff by SWAT team members. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.