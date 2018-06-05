The Latest: Flurry of 911 calls help find missing baby

















Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia. (Virginia State Police via AP) less This undated image provided by the Virginia State Police shows Emma Grace Kennedy, who police say was abducted Sunday, June 3, 2018, by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia. (Virginia State ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 5 In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Randleman, N.C. The child, who was abducted by her sex offender father, appeared to be in good health and was being evaluated at a hospital, the Danville, Va., Police Department, said in a news release. (Randolph County Sheriff via AP) less In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Barnes holds 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy after her father Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 5 This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Carl Kennedy. An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by Kennedy, a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia. (Virginia State Police via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows Carl Kennedy. An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by Kennedy, a registered sex offender at a gas station ... more Photo: AP Image 4 of 5 In an image from video provided by the Danville Police Department from a gas station surveillance camera, a man snatches an infant from a car at a Kwik Stop in Danville, Va. Authorities in Virginia and North Carolina are searching for Carl Ray Kennedy, a convicted sex offender and the infant's father, who kidnapped 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy from her mother at knifepoint, police said Monday, June 4, 2018. An Amber Alert has been issued. Police said the infant is believed to be in "extreme danger." (Danville Police Department via AP) less In an image from video provided by the Danville Police Department from a gas station surveillance camera, a man snatches an infant from a car at a Kwik Stop in Danville, Va. Authorities in Virginia and North ... more Photo: AP Image 5 of 5 In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, a four-door Suzuki vehicle, originally gold but recently painted black, is shown after Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, near Randleman, N.C. Emma Grace Kennedy, a kidnapped infant, was found safe Tuesday and her sex offender father was arrested after a two-day manhunt that began when he assaulted the baby's mother with a knife, authorities said. (Randolph County Sheriff via AP) less In this image provided by the Randolph County Sheriff, a four-door Suzuki vehicle, originally gold but recently painted black, is shown after Carl Ray Kennedy was arrested Tuesday, June 5, 2018, near Randleman, ... more Photo: AP The Latest: Flurry of 911 calls help find missing baby 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the suspected kidnapping of an infant girl at knifepoint in Virginia (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Three different people called 911 within five minutes of each other to report seeing the North Carolina sex offender who police say kidnapped his 7-month-old daughter from a Virginia gas station.

Two 911 calls released Tuesday hours after the baby was found safe came from a North Carolina woman who said Carl Kennedy called her to help get diapers and formula.

A third came from a man who saw him changing a tire on a car spray-painted black on the side of the road and the fourth 911 call was from a friend of a neighbor who saw the 51-year-old man and child.

The tips led Randolph County deputies to a home in Randleman where Kennedy was arrested and the baby was found safe.

The baby's aunt, Amy Wyatt Metzger, says the mother and daughter were reunited at the hospital and doctors said the girl was fine.

___

3:20 p.m.

Authorities say a tip led them to a trailer in North Carolina where they found a kidnapped 7-month-old girl and her father, who'd taken her at knifepoint.

Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that an officer entered the mobile home and "immediately grabbed her up and shielded her with great care."

The sheriff says Emma Grace Kennedy "had a great smile on her face and appeared to be in good shape and certainly a great smile on our deputy's face as well."

Police in Danville, Virginia, say Carl Ray Kennedy abducted his daughter at knifepoint from the girl's mother at a gas station there Sunday night.

Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faced "extreme danger." Graves says Kennedy painted his gold Suzuki black to try to evade police.

___

1:20 p.m.

Authorities say a 7-month-old Virginia infant who had been kidnapped by her sex offender father has been found safe.

The Danville Police Department in Virginia says in a Tuesday news release that Emma Grace Kennedy has been found in North Carolina and her father has been arrested.

The release says the girl appears to be in good health and was being evaluated in a hospital.

Police say Emma was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, at a convenience store in Danville on Sunday. Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina

Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faced "extreme danger."

___

11 a.m.

Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby's mother.

Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces "extreme danger."

An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast.

Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.