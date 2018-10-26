-
PHOTOS: Mail bomb investigation
A New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with actor Robert De Niro early Thursday, a day after a the Time Warner Center, above, was evacuated for a suspicious package sent to CNN's offices in New York City. less
PHOTOS: Mail bomb investigation
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
A New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with actor Robert De Niro early Thursday, a day after a the Time Warner ... more
-
A 56-year-old man, Cesar Sayoc Jr., was arrested Friday morning in Florida in the investigation of 12 suspected mail bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other leading Democratic critics of President Donald Trump. Sayoc, a registered Republican voter who lives in Aventura, Florida, will face federal criminal charges for the mailed devices, according to NBC News. less
Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Department
A 56-year-old man, Cesar Sayoc Jr., was arrested Friday morning in Florida in the investigation of 12 suspected mail bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other leading Democratic ... more
-
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents covering a van after the tarp fell off as it was transported from Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents covering a van after the tarp fell off as it was transported from Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police ... more
-
The van that federal agents are investigating in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is transported on a flatbed tow truck on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Miramar, Fla. Federal authorities took Cesar Sayoc into custody Friday in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats from coast to coast. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less
Photo: Carline Jean/Associated Press
The van that federal agents are investigating in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is transported on a flatbed tow truck on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in ... more
-
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump. The van has several stickers on the windows, including American flags, decals with logos and text. (WPLG-TV via AP) less
Photo: Associated Press
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows a van parked in Plantation, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, that federal agents and police officers have been examining in connection with package bombs that ... more
-
FBI agents search for clues and evidences at the Auto Zone Store in Plantation, North of Miami, on October 26, 2018 where a suspect was arrested in connection with the 12 pipe bombs and suspicious packages recently mailed to top Democrats. - The suspect identified by investigators as Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested near an Auto store in Plantation. less
Photo: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images
FBI agents search for clues and evidences at the Auto Zone Store in Plantation, North of Miami, on October 26, 2018 where a suspect was arrested in connection with the 12 pipe bombs and suspicious packages ... more
-
An FBI agent and a detective talk at an Auto Zone auto parts store, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Plantation, Fla. Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday at the store in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
An FBI agent and a detective talk at an Auto Zone auto parts store, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Plantation, Fla. Federal authorities took a man into custody Friday at the store in connection with the mail-bomb ... more
-
The AutoZone at 801 S. State Road 7 is seen where Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida was arrested in the possible connection with pipe bombs being mailed to critics of President Donald Trump on October 26, 2018 in Plantation, Florida. The pipe bomb devices have been recovered in New York, Washington D.C., California and South Florida, all with the return address of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's office. less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The AutoZone at 801 S. State Road 7 is seen where Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida was arrested in the possible connection with pipe bombs being mailed to critics of President Donald Trump ... more
-
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that may have been addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento.
Photo: Mike TeSelle/KCRA
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that may have been addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in Sacramento.
-
Law enforcement officials, including a bomb disposal technician, respond to a suspicious package at a U.S. Post Office facility at 52nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, October 26, 2018 in New York City. The latest package bomb device intercepted in New York City this morning was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at CNN's offices. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) less
Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images
Law enforcement officials, including a bomb disposal technician, respond to a suspicious package at a U.S. Post Office facility at 52nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, October 26, 2018 in New York City. The ... more
-
This image obtained Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, and provided by ABC News shows a package addressed to former CIA head John Brennan and an explosive device that was sent to CNN's New York office. The mail-bomb scare widened Thursday as law enforcement officials seized more suspicious packages. (ABC News via AP) less
Photo: ABC News
This image obtained Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, and provided by ABC News shows a package addressed to former CIA head John Brennan and an explosive device that was sent to CNN's New York office. The mail-bomb ... more
-
(EDITORS NOTE: Addressee label has been obscured by the FBI.) In this undated handout photo supplied by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), one of the package bombs that had been sent to many critics of President Donald Trump is shown. The explosive devices were discovered addressed to prominent Americans such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, philanthropist George Soros and actor Robert De Niro. (Photo by FBI via Getty Images) less
Photo: Handout, FBI Via Getty Images
(EDITORS NOTE: Addressee label has been obscured by the FBI.) In this undated handout photo supplied by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), one of the package bombs that had been sent to many critics of ... more
-
A police truck tows a total containment vessel to a post office in midtown Manhattan to dispose of a suspicious package, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in New York. Two law enforcement officials say a package closely resembling parcels sent to critics of President Donald Trump has been found at the postal facility in Manhattan. The suspicious package was discovered by postal workers. less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
A police truck tows a total containment vessel to a post office in midtown Manhattan to dispose of a suspicious package, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in New York. Two law enforcement officials say a package closely ... more
-
Law enforcement officials gather near the scene of where another package bomb was found early Thursday morning at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant, October 25, 2018 in New York City. Initial news reports suggest that the package contained similar markings and contents as recent pipe bomb packages that have been mailed to high-profile Democrats. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) less
Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images
Law enforcement officials gather near the scene of where another package bomb was found early Thursday morning at Robert De Niro's Tribeca Grill restaurant, October 25, 2018 in New York City. Initial news ... more
-
Local and federal authorities remove a suspicious package found at a US postal facility in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) less
Photo: David Swanson, Associated Press
Local and federal authorities remove a suspicious package found at a US postal facility in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A law enforcement official said suspicious packages addressed to former ... more
-
A New York state police car is staged at the Hugh Carey Tunnel, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has increased security at vital infrastructure locations following the delivery of a series of pipe bombs to New Yorkers. less
Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP
A New York state police car is staged at the Hugh Carey Tunnel, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has increased security at vital infrastructure locations following the delivery of a ... more
-
Federal officials are investigating an explosive package found at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to bomb-containing packages that were addressed to the California congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office and to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats. The packages were intercepted before reaching the targets. less
Photo: Christopher Weber, AP
Federal officials are investigating an explosive package found at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package ... more
-
A New York Bomb Squad unit exits the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018 where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, AFP/Getty Images
A New York Bomb Squad unit exits the Time Warner Building on October 24, 2018 where a suspected explosive device was found in the building after it was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. ... more
-
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is ... more
-
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in New York. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices at the center, and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
New York Police stand outside the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in New York. A police bomb squad was sent to CNN's offices at the center, and the newsroom was evacuated because ... more
-
Police gather outside the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device sent to the Obamas and a similar one sent to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. Another similar explosive device was sent to billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday. less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
Police gather outside the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Secret Service said it intercepted an explosive device ... more
-
A Police bomb sniffing dog is deployed outside of the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages found near the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Obamas and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
A Police bomb sniffing dog is deployed outside of the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was found this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated after a ... more
-
Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Police officers stand in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's ... more
-
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen) less
Photo: Kevin Hagen, Associated Press
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices ... more
-
The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. A number of suspicious packages arrived in the mail today intended for former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the New York office of CNN. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
The Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad deploys a robotic vehicle to investigate a suspicious package in the building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) has an offce on October 24, 2018 in Sunrise, ... more
-
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Police officers stand in front of property owned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional ... more
-
A security gate is seen in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's suburban New York home. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) less
Photo: Seth Wenig, Associated Press
A security gate is seen in front of property owned by Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the Clinton's ... more
-
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. Police discovered an explosive device after responding to a call from an employee of the residence about a suspicious package in the mailbox. No one was hurt in the incident and Soros was not home at the time. Soros, a top donor to liberal causes around the world, has become a target of right-wing groups. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) less
Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images
A gate briefly opens at the Bedford residence of billionaire George Soros on October 23, 2018 in Bedford, New York. Police discovered an explosive device after responding to a call from an employee of the ... more
-
This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Katonah, N.Y. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York home of the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by President Donald Trump and vilified by right-wing conspiracy theorists, authorities said Tuesday. (WABC 7 via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo taken from video shows an aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Katonah, N.Y. A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New ... more
-
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to ... more
-
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) less
Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump (all times local):
8:44 p.m.
The New York Police Department says a report of two unattended packages at the Time Warner Center was a false alarm.
The NYPD had said it had evaluated the packages "as a precaution" on Thursday night.
CNN is located in the Time Warner building.
The building was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the media company.
The NYPD encourages people to "continue to say something if you see something" in a tweet.
___
8:21 p.m.
Part of the Time Warner Center mall in New York City has been evacuated while police check out a report of two unattended packages.
The New York Police Department said in a tweet Thursday evening that it was evaluating the packages "as a precaution."
The first floor of the mall remains open.
The Time Warner building is where CNN is located. It was partially evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the media company.
CNN personnel in the building Thursday stayed on the air while police checked things out.
___
7:02 p.m.
A law enforcement source tells The Associated Press that Miami-Dade police have gone to the mail-sorting facility in Opa-Locka, Florida, at the request of the FBI in connection with the suspicious package investigation.
The source says it was a precautionary measure.
The law enforcement source was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Suspicious packages were sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.
Postal inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.
No new packages containing explosives have been identified since Thursday morning.
— By Curt Anderson in Miami
___
6:25 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz got emotional as she briefly talked about her name appearing in the return address on 10 suspicious packages sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.
One of the packages was delivered to her Florida office Wednesday when it was returned by the Postal Service. Her name was misspelled on the label. It was addressed to Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General under President Barack Obama.
Her voice breaking, she said her staff handled the threat with bravery.
Wasserman Schultz was speaking at a Fort Lauderdale-area synagogue Thursday during a campaign event.
Wasserman Schultz is a former chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee.
Postal inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.
___
5:25 p.m.
A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that investigators hunting for the source of package bombs sent to critics of President Donald Trump suspect that some of the parcels were mailed from Florida.
The official said Thursday that investigators have been examining a database of images of mail maintained by the U.S. Postal Service. It has provided clues pointing investigators toward the state.
The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Philip Bartlett says that postal employees and inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.
No new packages containing explosives have been identified since Thursday morning.
— By Tom Hays in New York
___
4:55 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden says America has to "turn off this hate machine" after authorities intercepted two mail bombs addressed to him.
Biden called for increased civility during a Thursday campaign stop in Lancaster, New York, outside of Buffalo.
Biden says he hopes the package bombs addressed to him, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and others, have been "enough of a shock wave to say OK, enough is enough."
He says that Democrats and Republicans can disagree on health care but that personal attacks have "got to stop."
Two packages addressed to Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the devices were intended to detonate or whether they were simply sent to sow fear.
___
4:25 p.m.
Investigators say some of the package bombs targeting critics of President Donald Trump were sent through the U.S. Postal Service, but that no new ones have been found in the mail system the last eight hours.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Philip Bartlett said Thursday that postal employees and inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.
New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said investigators are treating the devices as if they're real and dangerous.
Deputy Commissioner John Miller said a retired NYPD detective who works in security reported a package addressed to Robert De Niro on Thursday after seeing images of the other package bombs on TV.
Similar packages were also sent to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
___
3:10 p.m.
Investigators probing crude pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats are trying to determine whether the devices were intended to detonate or whether they were simply sent to sow fear.
That's according to two law enforcement officials who said the devices were not rigged like a traditional booby trap package bomb that would explode upon opening.
The officials said they didn't appear to have a trip wire or ignition.
The officials weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The four-day mail-bomb scare widened Thursday as law enforcement officials recovered three more devices.
The packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.
— By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo in Washington
___
11:45 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is hailing the "quick-witted work" of a security guard who alerted authorities to a suspicious device at Robert De Niro's Manhattan office.
Two officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that a person working at the building with a law-enforcement background called police after seeing images of a package bomb sent to CNN and recalling a similar package addressed to De Niro.
De Blasio said: "Thank God there were no injuries."
De Blasio said the device removed from De Niro's office "was very similar to the devices that have located within the last 48 hours" at CNN and locations connected to prominent Democrats.
He said all of them appear to be from the same sender and it's "clearly an effort to terrorize people politically, to choose people for political purposes and attack them because of their beliefs."
De Blasio said the device is being examined at an NYPD facility in the Bronx.
___
11:10 a.m.
The FBI is confirming packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro are similar in appearance to those used to send bombs to prominent Democrats.
The FBI provided the update in a tweet Thursday morning.
New York City police early Thursday recovered a package addressed to De Niro with the same return address used on the other packages.
A law enforcement official said two packages addressed to Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington.
The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Pipe bombs addressed to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former CIA director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder have also been intercepted in recent days.
— By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo in Washington.
___
10:30 a.m.
Law enforcement officials say the suspected explosive device sent to Robert De Niro may have been sitting in the mailroom of his building for a day or more before it was discovered.
Two officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that a person affiliated with the Tribeca Film Center was off work when he saw an image on the Internet and elsewhere of the package containing a crude pipe bomb sent to CNN.
That person, who has a background in law enforcement, recalled seeing a similar package at the film center mailroom earlier and reported it to police.
Emergency service officers were dispatched early Thursday to retrieve it. It had the same return address used on the other packages. An official said it was suspected to have been delivered earlier this week.
The two officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
— By Colleen Long in Washington and Tom Hays in New York.
___
9:55 a.m.
A law enforcement official says a second package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden has been intercepted at a mail facility in Wilmington, Delaware.
The official says it has similar markings and characteristics as the packages containing bombs sent to other prominent Democrats.
The official said another package addressed to Biden was also found Thursday morning, that one at a postal center in New Castle, Delaware.
The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
Several packages containing pipe bombs packed with shards of glass have been intercepted in the last few days. They targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others.
A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro.
— By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo
___
9:45 a.m.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the notion that President Donald Trump is responsible for the packages sent to his opponents is "disgraceful."
She told reporters Thursday there's a big difference between "comments made and actions taken."
Suspicious packages addressed to actor Robert De Niro and former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted Thursday, and investigators said they were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.
Sanders says the president is not responsible for sending suspicious packages any more than Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, was responsible for one of his supporters shooting up a GOP baseball practice last year in Virginia. The gunman, James Hodgkinson, had posted social media messages suggesting he targeted the team because of his political views.
___
9:10 a.m.
One of the targets in a string of mail bombs is telling President Donald Trump to stop blaming others for the anger in society.
The tweet Thursday by former CIA head John Brennan came shortly after Trump tweeted that much of the anger in society is caused by the "purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media."
Brennan, a frequent critic of Trump, said: "Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful. Clean up your act....try to act Presidential."
He said "your critics will not be intimidated into silence."
A package containing a pipe bomb was sent to Brennan but addressed to CNN's New York office. No one was hurt in that attempted attack or other mail bombs aimed at critics of Trump.
___
9 a.m.
Robert De Niro's Tribeca Enterprises says "everyone is safe" after the recovery of a suspicious package addressed to the actor.
A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that an X-ray showed that the package contained a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures. Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.
The official was not authorized to speak publicly and therefore talked to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. and a bomb squad removed the package.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that its Manhattan building is open and deemed safe.
— By Michael R. Sisak
___
8:30 a.m.
A law enforcement official says a package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden appears similar to packages containing bombs sent to prominent Democrats and has been intercepted at a Delaware mail facility.
The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.
The FBI confirms there is law enforcement activity at the U.S. mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. It says federal agents and New Castle County Police are responding to the facility.
Several packages containing pipe bombs packed with shards of glass have been intercepted in the last few days. They targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN and others. A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro.
None of the bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt.
—By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo
___
7:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump has claimed much of the "Anger" in society is "caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media."
Trump's tweet Thursday came as law enforcement was investigating pipe bombs and other suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to CNN.
Without referring specifically to the rash of explosive devices, Trump said: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News." Trump frequently labels stories he doesn't like as "fake news."
The president says what he calls "fake news" has gotten bad and the mainstream media must "clean up its act, FAST."
An explosive sent to CNN prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in New York, but no one was hurt.
___
7:40 a.m.
A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert DeNiro, and investigators say it may contain a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.
Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
The bomb squad removed the package and took it to a police facility in the Bronx at around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.
By Michael R. Sisak
___
7:10 a.m.
A New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with Robert DeNiro.
A law enforcement source tell The Associated Press that the device found Thursday appeared to be linked to the others sent to Democratic figures and CNN's New York City hub. The package looked similar to the others and had a similar device inside, the source said.
The NYPD says the device was taken from 375 Greenwich Street in the Tribeca neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
A spokesman said police were called for a report of a suspicious package at the location around 5 a.m.
By Michael R. Sisak in New York
___
6:40 a.m.
New York police say they're responding to reports of a suspicious package.
It's unclear if the report is related to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
The New York Police Department says Thursday's report involves the Tribeca neighborhood in Manhattan. A bomb squad unit on Thursday morning drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.
Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.
One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.
___
1 a.m.
A series of pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.
The pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.
One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.
The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up." Trump also often singles out CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.
Trump took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, saying, "Let's get along."