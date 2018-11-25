The Latest: Police identify driver who killed Utah officer

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — The Latest on the death of a suburban Salt Lake City police officer and a burglary suspect. (all times local):

4 p.m.

Police have identified a burglary suspect shot and killed during a confrontation that also left a suburban Salt Lake City officer dead.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake identified the dead suspect Sunday as 32-year-old West Valley City resident Felix Anthony Calata.

Police say Calata was the driver of a car that struck and killed 31-year-old South Salt Lake police officer David Romrell late Saturday afternoon. Romrell and another officer were responding to a burglary when a fleeing car ran him over. Both officers apparently fired at the car, killing Calata. Another suspect was later captured.

___

10:12 a.m.

Police in a Salt Lake City suburb say an officer has died after being intentionally struck by a car driven by a fleeing burglary suspect.

Authorities say the driver was shot by police and died, and an accomplice was arrested.

South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth says officer David Romrell died Saturday night. The 31-year-old Marine Corps veteran is survived by his wife and 4-month-old child.

Carruth says Romrell and another officer responded to a burglary call at a business and came across two men trying to flee.

The officers got out of their patrol vehicles and ordered the men to stop. Instead, police say the driver accelerated and struck Romrell.

Officers fired at the fleeting vehicle and fatally struck the driver.