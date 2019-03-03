The Latest: New Orleans driver: 'I have a drinking problem'
Updated
New Orleans Police examine damaged cars and bicycles on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans after a car struck multiple people, killing several and injuring others following the Endymion Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Michael DeMocker/NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune via AP) less
New Orleans Police examine damaged cars and bicycles on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans after a car struck multiple people, killing several and injuring others following the Endymion Mardi Gras parade on ... more
Photo: Michael DeMocker, AP
Photo: Michael DeMocker, AP
Image
1of/6
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 6
New Orleans Police examine damaged cars and bicycles on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans after a car struck multiple people, killing several and injuring others following the Endymion Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Michael DeMocker/NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune via AP) less
New Orleans Police examine damaged cars and bicycles on Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans after a car struck multiple people, killing several and injuring others following the Endymion Mardi Gras parade on ... more
Photo: Michael DeMocker, AP
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a deadly crash in New Orleans (all times local):
___
12:30 p.m.
A New Orleans police report says a driver accused of killing two people and injuring seven others in a crash near a Mardi Gras parade told officers: "I have a drinking problem."