The Latest: Police arrest 2 men in Utah mall shooting

People evacuate with their hands aloft after a shooting at the Fashion Place mall in Murray, Utah, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Utah mall that wounded two people (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Utah police say they have made two arrests connected to the suburban Sal Lake City Mall shooting that wounded two people.

Police said Monday they arrested two 19-year-old men but were unsure whether those men had been gunmen.

Authorities say the shooting was gang related, and happened after about a dozen people belonging to rival gangs crossed paths inside the mall in the Salt Lake City suburb of Murray.

Murray Police Officer Kenny Bass says an argument spilled outside the mall, turned physical and that both groups fired shots.

He says a fire alarm that sent shoppers running for the exits went off by accident, the result of a prior malfunction.

One victim, a woman, has been released from the hospital. A man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

__

8:15 a.m.

One of two victims wounded in a Utah mall shooting is out of the hospital as authorities continue to search for the assailants.

Police in Murray, a suburb south of Salt Lake City, say a woman in her early 20s was treated and released just hours after the shooting broke out Sunday afternoon.

A man, also in his early 20s, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang related and are looking for three suspects.

Authorities say they were described as wearing dark pants and light-colored sweatshirts or hoodies.

The gunfire erupted around 1:30 p.m. at Fashion Place Mall, sending panicked shoppers fleeing. Employees and customers in some stores hid inside backrooms.

It wasn't immediately clear Monday if the shopping center would be open.