The Latest: Police ID suspect in Colorado officer shooting





Photo: Christian Murdock, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Duzel was wounded after responding with other officers to a report of shots fired east of downtown early Thursday. He says they found an armed suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) less Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey ... more Photo: Christian Murdock, AP Image 2 of 2 Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Duzel was wounded after responding with other officers to a report of shots fired east of downtown early Thursday. He says they found an armed suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) less Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey ... more Photo: Christian Murdock, AP The Latest: Police ID suspect in Colorado officer shooting 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Colorado Springs police officer (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Authorities have identified a man suspected of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer as 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified Al Khamassi in a statement issued Thursday.

They are asking the public for any information about the man.

Authorities say Al Khamassi is suspected of critically wounding Officer Cem Duzel when he fired a handgun at police who were responding to a shots-fired call early Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Al Khamassi sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the exchange of gunfire on a street.

Both he and Duzel were being treated at a local hospital.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

___

7 a.m.

A police officer was critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado Springs after responding to a report of gunfire.

Cem Duzel was among a group of officers who responded east of downtown, not far from the U.S. Olympic Training Center, early Thursday, Police Chief Pete Carey said. They found an armed suspect, gunfire was exchanged and Duzel was wounded, Carey told reporters at the hospital where Duzel was being treated.

The suspect also was hospitalized but was expected to recover.

Three law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in Colorado over a five-week stretch starting on New Year's Eve. El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was fatally shot in Colorado Springs on Feb. 5 — the last in the string of deaths.