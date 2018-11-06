The Latest: Pipe bombs suspect held without bail in NY

FILE - This Aug. 30, 2015, file photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office shows Cesar Sayoc in Miami. Pipe bomb suspect Sayoc is making his first court appearance in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) less FILE - This Aug. 30, 2015, file photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office shows Cesar Sayoc in Miami. Pipe bomb suspect Sayoc is making his first court appearance in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 6, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Pipe bombs suspect held without bail in NY 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the first New York court appearance for pipe bombs suspect Cesar Sayoc (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Pipe bombs suspect Cesar Sayoc has been ordered held without bail in New York.

Sayoc made his first court appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan following his transfer from Florida.

He faces charges for allegedly mailing more than a dozen explosive devices to prominent Democrats, CNN and critics of Republican President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say the most recent crude bomb was recovered on Friday in California, addressed to liberal activist Tom Steyer.

None of the devices exploded and no one was injured.

Prosecutors told a judge that Sayoc presents a flight risk and is a serious danger to the public.

Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.

His lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case.

___

12:20 a.m.

Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc is expected to make his first court appearance in New York.

Sayoc was being transferred from federal custody in Florida ahead of a Tuesday court hearing. Prosecutors say they will ask a judge to hold him without bail because he is considered dangerous.

Sayoc is accused of sending improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN. The scare heightened tensions before the crucial midterm elections, happening the same day as his court appearance.

Sayoc's lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case. Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.