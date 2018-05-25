The Latest: No arrest made in airport checkpoint closure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a temporary closure of an airport security checkpoint in Phoenix (all times local):

3:28 p.m.

Police say they didn't make an arrest following an incident that resulted in the closure of a security checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Police say authorities checked an item found inside luggage that went through one of the checkpoints at Terminal Four.

An airport spokeswoman said the temporary closure resulted in four Southwest Airlines delays and one for American Airlines.

Police haven't said what the suspicious item was.

12:50 p.m.

A security checkpoint in Terminal Four at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport resumed normal operations Friday after being closed temporarily so police could check out an item.

Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says an item found inside luggage was checked. Fortune didn't say what the item was but said it "caused concern."

The checkpoint that was closed is one of four in Terminal Four and one of two that serve Southwest Airlines' gates. Southwest and American airlines are the terminal's main tenants.

Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez says about one-third of Southwest's gates in the terminal's C concourse were cleared as a precaution while the checkpoint was closed.

She says gates were open again and that operations were returning to normal.

12:05 p.m.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport says a security checkpoint at Terminal Four is open again after being closed temporarily Friday so police could check out an item.

Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez directed questions about the item that prompted the closure to Phoenix police, who did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The checkpoint that was closed is one of four in Terminal Four and one of two that serve Southwest Airlines' gates. Southwest and American airlines are the terminal's main tenants.

Rodriguez says about one-third of Southwest's gates in the terminal's C concourse were cleared as a precaution while the checkpoint was closed. She says gates are open again and that operations are returning to normal.

11:25 a.m.

A spokeswoman at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport says one of four security checkpoints in the airport's largest terminal is temporarily closed while police check out an item "as a precaution."

Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez says Terminal Four's other three security checkpoints remained open Friday.

Airlines that use Terminal Four include Southwest and American. The closed checkpoint is one of two that serves concourses used by Southwest.

No additional information is immediately available.