The Latest: Ohio board won't comment on investigated doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on claims that Ohio hospital patients received potentially fatal doses of pain medicine (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The State Medical Board isn't publicly commenting about an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive and possibly fatal pain medicine for dozens of hospital patients without their families' knowledge.

Ohio's attorney general urged the board to suspend William Husel's (HYOO'-suhls) license while police and the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System investigate.

A medical board spokeswoman said Thursday it can't disclose confidential investigative information. But she noted that the board coordinates with authorities about the timing of administrative actions to protect the integrity of possible criminal investigations.

Husel was fired, but no charges have been announced. His lawyers aren't commenting.

Mount Carmel says it's investigating whether affected patients were near death or might still have had opportunity to improve with treatment.

Twenty pharmacists and nurses were put on leave pending investigation.

1:45 p.m.

Ohio's attorney general is urging the State Medical Board to suspend the license of a doctor accused of ordering excessive and possibly fatal pain medicine for dozens of hospital patients.

In a statement Thursday, Attorney General Dave Yost says William Husel's (HYOO'-suhls) license should be suspended while police and the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System investigate the allegations.

Message seeking comment were left with the medical board and Husel's lawyers, who haven't publicly discussed the allegations.

Mount Carmel says Husel ordered excessive pain medicine for at least 34 patients and that most of those got potentially fatal doses. Mount Carmel says it's investigating whether the patients were near death or might still have had the opportunity to improve.

The hospital has apologized and put six pharmacists and 14 nurses on leave.

12:10 p.m.

An Ohio hospital says a doctor who ordered excessive and possibly fatal doses of pain medicine for dozens of patients kept working for weeks after concern was raised.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System said Thursday that three patients died during those weeks after getting excessive dosages of medication ordered by Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl).

Mount Carmel says it should have expedited its internal investigation and considered immediately removing him.

It also says it now knows of more affected patients — at least 34 over the past few years. It initially said affected patients were near death, but now says it's investigating whether some got excessive doses while there still might have been opportunity to treat their conditions.

Some families bringing lawsuits have questioned that.

Husel's lawyers haven't commented.