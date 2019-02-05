The Latest: Michigan man gets life, no parole in 6 killings

Laurie Smith, whose husband Rich and son Tyler, 17, were killed, addresses Jason Dalton before he was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole on six counts of murder and several other charges at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Dalton, who was driving for Uber at the time shot eight people killing six of them, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. He plead guilty to all 16 charges on Jan. 7 the day before his long-awaited trial was slated to begin. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a man who shot six strangers to death in Kalamazoo, Michigan (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Relatives of the six people killed by a lone gunman in southwestern Michigan told him they believe he is destined for greater punishment after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Laurie Smith told Jason Dalton during his Tuesday sentencing hearing that he will face "the ultimate judgment" from God after he dies. Smith lost her husband and son in the February 2016 shootings in and around Kalamazoo.

The 48-year-old Dalton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder last month. Michigan has no death penalty, so he received a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole at the hearing in a Kalamazoo County court.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting says he's glad Dalton is being locked up but he wishes "somehow (the sentence) could be more."

___

11:50 a.m.

A southwestern Michigan man who fatally shot six strangers in between picking up passengers for Uber has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Jason Dalton was sentenced Tuesday in Kalamazoo County court. He pleaded guilty to murder last month, just as jury selection in his trial was about to begin.

The 48-year-old Dalton admitted shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016. Four women, a man and a 17-year-old boy were killed. Two others were injured.

After Dalton's arrest , police quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

___

22:40 p.m.

A Michigan man who pleaded guilty last month to killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber is set to be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

Jason Dalton is scheduled to receive the mandatory sentence Tuesday in Kalamazoo County. The surprise guilty plea as lawyers and a judge planned for jury selection came Jan. 7 — nearly three years after he shot eight people at three locations.

Four women, a man and a 17-year-old boy were killed.

Dalton told a judge last month that he wanted to plead guilty "for quite a while." Defense attorney Eusebio Solis said he advised Dalton against it but added his 48-year-old client wanted to spare the victims' families more grief.

Police quoted Dalton as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app controlled him.