LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a man who took customers and employees hostage at a Trader Joe's in Los Angeles last weekend (all times local):

12 p.m.

Prosecutors say a gunman who took hostages inside a Los Angeles supermarket has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dozens of other charges.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Gene Evin Atkins is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on 31 charges.

Police say Atkins shot his grandmother seven times, kidnapped his 17-year-old girlfriend and shot at officers as they chased his car and then as he ran into the Trader Joe's in the city's congested Silver Lake section on Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Michel Moore said a store worker, Melyda Corado, was killed by a police officer's bullet as Atkins exchanged gunfire with officers while he ran into the store.

Prosecutors say Atkins is being charged with murder under a legal rule that his actions set into motion a series of events leading to Corado being killed.

___

8:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Moore told reporters Tuesday the suspect fired at officers Saturday after crashing a car outside the market and the officers returned fire.

The chief says 27-year-old store employee Melyda Corado had run to the front of the store with others at the time of the crash and was near the suspect, 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins.

Moore says Atkins earlier shot and wounded his 76-year-old grandmother at their South Los Angeles home and fled in a car, taking with him a teenage girl who was grazed by a bullet.

Moore says numerous charges have been filed against Atkins.