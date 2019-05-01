The Latest: Man convicted in Chicago bomb plot apologizes

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing hearing in the Chicago terrorism case of Adel Daoud. (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A 25-year-old who sought to detonate a car bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar has apologized during a sentencing hearing for agreeing to the terrorism plot, saying he no longer harbors a desire to kill.

Adel Daoud stood in orange jail clothes and leg chains in Chicago federal court Wednesday, telling his judge he listened this week in disbelief to secret FBI recordings of him talking about killing non-Muslims. He said he kept asking himself, "Can that really be me?"

Daoud was arrested in a 2012 FBI sting after trying to ignite the bomb he believed would kill hundreds. Undercover agents supplied the fake bomb.

Wednesday concluded a three-day sentencing focused on whether agents manipulated a mentally fragile Daoud. Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said she'll take until Monday to mull over a sentence and announced it then.

___

12 a.m.

A multiday sentencing hearing is wrapping up for a suburban Chicago man convicted of terrorism for trying to detonate what he thought was a powerful bomb next to a crowded bar.

After two days of testimony for the prosecution, attorneys for 25-year-old Adel Daoud get their chance Wednesday to call witnesses as they seek leniency for their client. Daoud entered an Alford plea in November.

Daoud is accused of trying to ignite the fake bomb in downtown Chicago in 2012 when he was 18. The device was provided by undercover agents as part of an elaborate FBI sting.

Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term for Daoud. The defense says agents manipulated a mentally fragile Daoud. They say that he should be released as soon as a mental health treatment program can be developed for him.