TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of a man in the kidnapping and killing of two Arizona girls (all times local):

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the man indicted in the kidnapping and killing of two Tucson girls has been held in a Phoenix-area jail for more than a year on burglary and other charges.

Sheriff's Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said 36-year-old Christopher Matthew Clements was booked into jail on April 1, 2017. He had been held on suspicion of burglary, theft and fraudulent schemes.

Vanegas said he did not have information about when Clements might be transferred to southern Arizona to face charges in the murder and kidnapping of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Authorities in Tucson on Saturday announced a grand jury had indicted Clements.

Arizona officials say a man has been indicted in the kidnapping and killing of two girls who went missing in 2012 and 2014.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said Saturday that 36-year-old Christopher Matthew Clements was indicted a day earlier by a grand jury on murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Isabel Celis went missing from her Tucson home in April 2012 and her body was discovered in rural southern Arizona in March 2017.

Maribel Gonzalez body was discovered in June 2014 in the Avra Valley community near Tucson.

Authorities did not say what prompted Clements' arrest but said he provided information in 2017 that led to the discovery of Celis' remains.

Clements had already been jailed on other charges.

