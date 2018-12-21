The Latest: MCSO deputies, inmate escape hurt in fatal wreck

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal highway crash in Arizona (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Authorities say a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office transport van carrying an inmate was among the vehicles involved in a crash that killed four people.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the chain-reaction wreck started Friday when a vehicle crossed the median on Interstate-10 near Picacho Peak Road.

The vehicle collided head-on with an SUV.

State troopers say a semi-truck then hit the initial wreck. As a result, six vehicles including a motorhome were ensnarled in the crash.

They say the two deputies and prisoner in the transport van suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to a Tucson hospital.

State troopers had been looking for the vehicle which they said was being driven by a reckless driver.

No other details were released.

___

3:30 p.m.

Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck, motorhome and other vehicles has killed four people on a stretch of Interstate-10 northwest of Tucson.

Captain Mark Velasquez of the Avra Valley Fire District confirmed the number of fatalities for the Arizona Daily Star .

He also told the Tucson newspaper that another crash victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while three people suffered minor injuries. They were not hospitalized.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened Friday near Picacho Peak Road,

Westbound lanes remained closed in the area as a result of the crash, with traffic facing extreme delays and being diverted to a frontage road.

___

1:30 p.m.

Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash has shut down Interstate-10 north of Tucson.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened Friday near Picacho Peak Road. Westbound and eastbound lanes are closed.

Bart Graves, the DPS spokesman, says the vehicles involved may have included two semi-trucks, a motorhome and other cars and vehicles.

He did not say in an emailed statement how many possible injuries the accident may have caused.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.