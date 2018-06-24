The Latest: Kobach has fundraiser with rocker Ted Nugent

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Republican primary race for Kansas governor (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

About 175 people attended a fundraiser for conservative Republican Kris Kobach's campaign for Kansas governor with rocker and gun-rights provocateur Ted Nugent as dozens of people protested outside.

The Kansas City Star reports Kobach and Nugent raffled off an AR-15 rifle during their event at a Kansas City-area community center. A similar weapon was used in a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school in February.

Kobach said Nugent is the nation's best-known gun rights advocate. Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, is trying to unseat Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Aug. 7 primary.

Kobach rides in parades in a jeep with a replica machine gun on the back despite ongoing criticism.

He told a crowd in Salina earlier: "I don't back down. I double down."

___

3:20 p.m.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is attacking Secretary of State Kris Kobach's anti-abortion credentials in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Colyer raised abortion an issue in his opening statement during a debate Saturday in Salina. The influential anti-abortion group Kansans for Life has endorsed both of them and also says Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer is "pro-life."

But Colyer quoted from a newspaper-questionnaire statement by Kobach in a failed run for the state Senate in 2000, expressing support for abortion rights.

Colyer said: "We need a governor who is pro-life and will always tell the truth."

Kobach acknowledged he supported allowing abortions in some circumstances as a law student. He said seeing a sonogram of his first daughter in the womb made him "100 percent pro-life."

He added: "Don't believe the lies."

____

2:30 p.m.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is defending his seeking a pardon for a corporate campaign donor's vice president that Gov. Jeff Colyer recently denied because the police said the crime involved threatening a cab driver with a gun to the head.

Colyer asked Kobach during a Republican gubernatorial debate Saturday whether Kobach would pardon Ryan Bader.

Kobach was Bader's attorney for the pardon. Bader pleaded guilty to attempted robbery stemming from a 2009 cab ride after a round of drinking. His record was expunged in 2014.

Kobach accused Colyer of lying about the incident, saying a judge found a gun wasn't involved.

The judge who sentenced Bader checked a box on a sentencing form saying a deadly weapon wasn't involved. But a police affidavit said the cab driver reported the threat and a gun was found in Bader's home.

___

12:11 p.m.

Illegal immigration is a key issue for Kansas Republicans as their primary contest for governor grows increasingly contentious.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach is a hardliner who has advised President Donald Trump. He made potential state initiatives against illegal immigration an important theme during a debate Saturday in Salina.

He's trying to unseat Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Aug. 7 primary. Colyer said he supports Trump and believes the U.S. government needs to get illegal immigration under control.

The debate's third major GOP candidate, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, said the first priority is securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Colyer and Selzer also are appealing to business and agriculture interests nervous about tough immigration policies while wooing conservatives. Colyer attacked Kobach on multiple other issues.