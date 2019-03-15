The Latest: Jury deadlocked on officer who shot caretaker

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016, frame from video, Charles Kinsey explains in an interview from his hospital bed in Miami what happened when he was shot by police. North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda, who is accused of attempted manslaughter, testified, Thursday, March 14, 2019 that he thought Arnaldo Rios Soto had a gun and was holding his caretaker, Charles Kinsey, hostage in the middle of a road in July 2016. It turned out Soto was holding a toy truck, but Aledda insisted he never heard another message on police radio that it wasn’t a gun.(WSVN via AP) less FILE - In this Wednesday, July 20, 2016, frame from video, Charles Kinsey explains in an interview from his hospital bed in Miami what happened when he was shot by police. North Miami police officer Jonathan ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Jury deadlocked on officer who shot caretaker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on a police officer accused of shooting and wounding a severely man's caretaker (all times local):

5 p.m.

A jury is deadlocked on three charges against a Florida police officer accused of shooting and wounding a severely autistic man's caretaker. The officer was acquitted on one misdemeanor count.

The Miami Herald reports that the six-person jury found North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda not guilty Friday on a misdemeanor count of culpable negligence. A second negligence charge and two attempted manslaughter counts resulted in a hung jury.

The jury foreperson said the vote was 5-1 to acquit Aledda of the other charges. Prosecutors must decide whether to retry Aledda on those counts.

Aledda testified this week that he thought Arnaldo Rios Soto had a gun and was holding his caretaker, Charles Kinsey, hostage. It turned out Rios was holding a toy truck. Aledda insisted he never heard another message on police radio that it wasn't a gun.

Prosecutors say Rios had left his nearby group home and sat down in the road to play with his toy. A motorist called 911, saying the man was holding what may be a gun and appeared suicidal. Kinsey was trying to coax him back into the home when police arrived and surrounded them.

____

12:30 p.m.

The fate of a police officer accused of shooting and wounding a severely autistic man's caretaker is now in the hands of a Miami jury.

North Miami police officer Jonathan Aledda is accused of attempted manslaughter. He testified this week that he thought Arnaldo Rios Soto had a gun and was holding his caretaker, Charles Kinsey, hostage. It turned out Rios was holding a toy truck. Aledda insisted he never heard another message on police radio that it wasn't a gun.

The Miami Herald reports the six-person jury got the case Thursday night. Miami-Dade Chief Assistant State Attorney Don Horn told jurors that Aledda's gunshots were not a misfire but intentional, as he tried to kill Rios but wounded Kinsey.

Defense attorney Douglas Hartman blamed faulty radios and poor supervision.