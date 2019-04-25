The Latest: AG: Judge's indictment 'politically motivated'

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on charges against a federal judge accused of helping a suspect evade immigration detention (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Massachusetts' attorney general is blasting federal prosecutors for charges brought against a state court judge accused of helping a man evade immigration detention.

Attorney General Maura Healey called the indictment against District Court Judge Shelley M. Joseph and former trial court officer Wesley MacGregor a "radical and politically-motivated attack on our state and the independence of our courts."

Healey said it is a "bedrock principle" of the constitutional system that "federal prosecutors should not recklessly interfere with the operation of state courts and their administration of justice."

Healey says the matter could have been handled by the Commission on Judicial Conduct and the Trial Court.

Joseph and MacGregor were expected to appear in court later Thursday. They were indicted on obstruction of justice charges. MacGregor was also charged with perjury.

___

2:30 p.m.

A Massachusetts judge charged with helping a man living in the U.S. illegally evade immigration detention has been suspended without pay.

The Supreme Judicial Court announced District Court Judge Shelley M. Joseph's suspension Thursday after she was indicted by a grand jury on obstruction of justice charges.

Authorities say Joseph and a court officer schemed last year to help a defendant escape out of the courthouse and elude an immigration enforcement agent who was waiting for him.

Emails were sent to lawyers for Joseph and former court officer Wesley MacGregor. MacGregor was also charged with perjury.

They are expected to appear in Boston federal court later Thursday.

___

1 p.m.

A Massachusetts judge has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping a man in the country illegally to evade immigration officials.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the charges against Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph on Thursday. Former court Officer Wesley MacGregor was also charged.

Joseph came under federal investigation after authorities said she and her staff helped a defendant leave the courthouse last year after a hearing on charges, including drug possession.

Prosecutors say an immigration agent was in the courthouse to detain the man following the hearing, but Joseph and the court officer schemed to help him leave out a back door.

Joseph and MacGregor were expected to appear in court later Thursday. It was not immediately clear if they have lawyers.