The Latest: Judge sets new hearing in Paul Manafort case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A federal judge has scheduled a sealed proceeding to determine whether former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Friday she would provide a redacted transcript as soon as possible. The Feb. 4 hearing will be closed.

Manafort pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy in Washington in September as part of a plea deal.

He agreed to cooperate in the special counsel's Russia investigation but prosecutors charge he breached the deal by lying. Manafort's attorneys say he just didn't have a perfect recollection of all the facts.

Jackson said she must decide for herself whether Manafort lied in order to properly sentence him.

Mueller's prosecutors have said they don't plan to charge Manafort with additional crimes. But they've refused to rule it out entirely.

12:35 a.m.

Paul Manafort is making his first court appearance in months as prosecutors and defense lawyers argue over whether the former Trump campaign chairman intentionally lied to investigators.

Attorneys with special counsel Robert Mueller's office say Manafort breached his plea deal by repeatedly making false statements after he began cooperating with them in September. Manafort's lawyers say he simply had an inconsistent recollection of facts and events from several years ago. They also say he suffers from depression and anxiety.

Manafort had asked to skip Friday's appearance in federal court in Washington. But Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the request, saying he'd already missed several court dates.

Manafort then asked for permission to attend court in a suit rather than his jail uniform. The judge granted the request.