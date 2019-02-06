The Latest: High-speed crash in Oceanside kills 3, injures 3

7 p.m.

Oceanside police have arrested a driver they say caused a crash that killed three women and injured three other people, including a 13-year-old girl.

Police say 19-year-old Mason Fish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after his Toyota pickup truck ran a red light Friday afternoon and broadsided a Mazda on Oceanside Boulevard.

The Mazda spun around and a woman and a 13-year-old girl were flung from the car. The woman died at a hospital.

Police say two other women in the rear passenger seat died at the scene.

The girl and two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

It's unknown whether the pickup driver has a lawyer.

5:03 p.m.

A high-speed crash in Oceanside has killed three people and injured three others.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Oceanside Boulevard.

KNSD-TV says surveillance video from a gas station showed a Toyota pickup truck broadsiding a Mazda carrying six people.

Police Lt. Tom Bussey says two people, including a 13-year-old girl, were flung out the Mazda's back window.

Two women in the back seat died at the scene and a third person from the Mazda died at a hospital.

The 19-year-old man driving the pickup truck wasn't injured.

Police say they don't think drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.