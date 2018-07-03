The Latest: Capital Gazette workers to march on July Fourth





ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the Annapolis newspaper shooting (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the mayor of Annapolis, Maryland, says employees of the Capital Gazette will march in the city's Fourth of July parade.

Susan O'Brien, a spokeswoman for Mayor Gavin Buckley, said the newspaper on Monday accepted an invitation from the city.

O'Brien says they will be near the front of the parade behind an honor guard for police and fire and the U.S. Naval Academy Band.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Five employees of the newspaper were killed Thursday when a gunman with a grudge against the newspaper shot them in the newsroom.

___

8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect charged with killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper last week sent three threatening letters the day of the attack.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police, said the letters were received Monday. She says one was sent to the courthouse in Baltimore and a second was sent to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. She says a third was sent to a law office.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jarrod Ramos is charged with the slayings.

Tom Marquardt, the onetime publisher of the Capital Gazette, told The Associated Press at slain journalist Rob Hiaasen's memorial Monday that Ramos sent one letter to a company lawyer on the day of the attack saying he was on his way to the newspaper "to kill as many people" as he could.

___

7:20 p.m.

Days after Rob Hiaasen and four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper were shot to death by a gunman in the newsroom, an overflow crowd has gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember him.

Hannah Hiaasen, his youngest daughter, said the family called him "Big Rob" — a nickname that fit the journalist who stood 6-foot-5. But it wasn't just his height that made the nickname ring true to those who knew him best. She said, "also he had a really, really big heart."

Kevin Cowherd, an author who worked with Hiaasen for years at The Baltimore Sun, described him as an open, fun-loving man who found humor in everything.

Jarrod Warren Ramos was arrested by police after the attack Thursday. He faces with five counts of first-degree murder.

___

6:05 p.m.

The mayor of Annapolis, Maryland, says President Donald Trump has turned down a request to lower U.S. flags in the city to half-staff to honor the five people killed at The Capital Gazette newspaper last week.

Buckley said Monday afternoon he was informed by Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of the decision turning down the mayor's request.

Buckley says he was only requesting that some of the capital city's prominent flags be at half-staff, and he's upset about the decision.

He says he has been considering lowering the flags himself, but the Democratic congressman and his wife talked him out of it, saying protocol should be followed.

___

3:45 p.m.

The mayor of the Maryland city where five people were slain at a newspaper wants to celebrate press freedom and honor the legacy of the journalists with a music festival.

Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed inside the Capital Gazette's newsroom in Annapolis on Thursday. Authorities have filed murder charges against a man who had a feud with newspaper.

The Capital reports that Mayor Gavin Buckley announced the plans during a visit Monday to a temporary Capital Gazette newsroom. Buckley said the city wants to hold the festival in front of the State House in a few weeks.

He says he wants people to remember what happened.

___

3:15 p.m.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors are asking newsrooms around the world to join in a moment of silence to honor the five employees who were killed last week at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

The groups are urging journalists around the globe to join The Baltimore Sun Media Group's moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. It was at that time last Thursday when a gunman with a grudge against the paper attacked with a shotgun.

In a joint statement, the groups say the tragedy "tears at our hearts, tugs at our compassion and calls fourth our fears for the safety of all those on the front lines of truth, accountability and journalistic pursuit."

___

2:10 p.m.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group will be observing a moment of silence for the five employees of the Capital Gazette who were killed last week in a shooting at the paper's Annapolis office.

Trif Alatzas is the company's publisher and editor-in-chief. He wrote in a letter to colleagues Monday that the moment of silence will be observed at offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County.

It will be held at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. That's the time the shooting happened last Thursday.

___

12:10 p.m.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the man charged with killing five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

The hearing for 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos is set for July 24 in Annapolis, Maryland.

Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He was ordered held without bail on Friday.

Ramos is being represented by the Anne Arundel County public defender's office. William Davis, who represented Ramos at his bail review hearing last week, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

___

8:16 a.m.

A woman whose harassment by Jarrod Ramos led to his vendetta against the Capital Gazette says she immediately panicked when she learned of the shooting that killed five people at the paper.

Speaking with NBC's "Today" show in an interview aired Monday, she said his relentless abuse forced her to move out of Maryland, where Ramos is now charged with five counts of murder. NBC agreed to obscure her features and use only her first name, Lori.

She said she's been "tormented and traumatized and terrorized for so long," that it "changed the fiber" of her being.

She described Ramos as very cold, very calculated and very intelligent.

But she says one difference now is that he can no longer silence her.