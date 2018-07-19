The Latest: FBI offers $10,000 reward to find Hawaii suspect





Photo: Uncredited, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for suspect Waiki. (Hawaii Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is ... more Photo: Uncredited, AP Image 2 of 2 This undated photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting Kaliloa during a traffic stop on Hawaii's Big Island, officials said Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (Hawaii County Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting Kaliloa during a traffic stop on Hawaii's Big ... more Photo: AP The Latest: FBI offers $10,000 reward to find Hawaii suspect 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on an officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Hawaii's Big Island (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer on Hawaii's Big Island.

The FBI said Wednesday Justin Waiki has three previous felony convictions for possessing a prohibited weapon, promoting dangerous drugs, and forgery.

Hawaii County police say Bronson Kaliloa was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop. He was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush in the town of Mountain View.

The Big Island's entire 400-member police force is searching for Waiki.

___

2:45 p.m.

Hawaii's entire Big Island police force is on "high-alert" and searching for a suspect who shot and killed an officer Wednesday. That includes off-duty police and some who have returned to work from vacation and days off.

Hawaii County Police spokesman Alan Richmond says he doesn't know if the suspect was injured in an exchange of gunfire before he escaped.

There were four officers present at the time of the shooting and two fired their weapons. Police did not immediately know the number of shots fired.

The suspect, 33-year-old Justin Joshua Waiki, was last known to be living in Las Vegas, but Richmond says he also has prior addresses on the Big Island, including in Volcano, Hilo and Lower Puna.

The slain officer, Bronson Kaliloa, was 46. He was a 1990 graduate of Kauai's Waimea High School. He had been married for 23 years and was named "Officer of the Year" for his district in 2014.

___

11:30 a.m.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is extending his condolences to the family and colleagues of a police officer killed in a shooting during a traffic stop on the Big Island.

Ige says Officer Bronson Kaliloa was a highly regarded 10-year police department veteran who will be greatly missed.

The governor urged people to honor Kaliloa and other law enforcement officers for their bravery and commitment to keeping families and communities safe.

Hawaii County police say Kaliloa was shot Tuesday night. He was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

___

7:45 a.m.

A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect, officials said.

Hawaii County Police say the shooting happened near Mountain View, a community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Hilo.

Bronson K. Kaliloa and other officers approached the vehicle. Officials say the suspect exited the driver's seat and fired multiple shots.

The 10-year-department veteran was struck in the neck and leg and was taken to a hospital, where he died early Wednesday.

Other officers returned fire at the suspect, who fled into the brush.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Justin Joshua Waiki, whose last address was in Las Vegas. Police say he was wanted on a no-bail warrant.