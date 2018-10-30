The Latest: Man killed in shootout on Phoenix freeway ID'd

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on a Phoenix freeway shooting and closure (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a shootout on a Phoenix freeway that injured three state troopers.

Phoenix police say 27-year-old Arnaldo Caraveo was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday evening's incident that closed part of Interstate 17 for about 18 hours.

They say Mesa police responded to a call of a fight in the city about 4 p.m. with a driving a pickup truck and reportedly displaying a handgun during the confrontation.

The man didn't yield to police and that led to a police chase that stretched into Phoenix.

An Arizona Department of Safety trooper used his patrol car to disable the suspect's vehicle and authorities say the man fired numerous rounds from a rifle.

Five Mesa police officers and three DPS troopers returned fire, striking the suspect and ending the threat.

---

11:40 a.m.

Part of Interstate 17 in Phoenix has reopened after being closed for approximately 18 hours for an investigation into a chase and shooting that left a suspect dead and three state troopers injured.

Authorities announced after 11 a.m. Tuesday that the freeway was reopen in both directions.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. Monday when a trooper stopped a pickup truck being pursued by at least one other trooper, and

The closure involved part of I-17 south of downtown Phoenix and west of the interchange with Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor International Airport.

The suspect and law enforcement officers exchanged gunfire on one side of the freeway as traffic went by on the other side of a median. The shooting left suspect's pickup riddled with bullet holes.

The suspect was killed and the troopers were released from hospitals after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No identities were released.

---

7:15 a.m.

Part of Interstate 17 in Phoenix remained closed during the metro area's Tuesday morning commute as authorities continued to investigate a shooting late Monday that left a suspect dead and three state troopers injured.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. when a trooper stopped a pickup truck being pursued by another trooper.

I-17 was closed south of downtown Phoenix and west of the interchange with Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect opened fire and troopers and Mesa police returned fire, riddling the truck with bullet holes as traffic went by on the other side of a median.

The suspect was killed and the troopers were released from hospitals after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No identities were released.