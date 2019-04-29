The Latest: Flint water prosecutor says 'I gave everything'

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the firing of the special prosecutor in the Flint water investigation (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A lawyer ousted as special prosecutor in the investigation over Flint's lead-tainted water says the complex cases were handled with professional care.

Todd Flood says, "I walk away knowing that I gave everything I had to give."

The Michigan attorney general's office says Flood was dismissed on April 16. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud says evidence was not properly pursued "from the onset of this investigation." Her staff told a judge last week that 23 boxes of evidence were discovered in the basement of a state building.

Flood didn't address that in his written statement. He declined to comment further.

Seven people have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in an investigation of how Flint's water became contaminated with lead as well as a related outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Charges are pending against eight others.

3 p.m.

A special prosecutor who spent three years leading a criminal investigation of the Flint water scandal has been fired.

The Michigan attorney general's office apparently is tying Todd Flood's departure to the recent discovery of 23 boxes of records related to the water crisis. The boxes, found in a state basement, were disclosed in a court filing Friday.

Flood's contract was terminated April 16. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud says evidence was not properly pursued "from the onset of this investigation."

Flood didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.

He was hired in 2016 by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette. Attorney General Dana Nessel put Hammoud over Flood after she took office in January.

Seven people have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in an investigation of how Flint's water became contaminated with lead as well as a related outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.