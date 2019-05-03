The Latest: Family lawyers call police shooting reckless

This still image from police dash camera video released Friday, May 3, 2019, by the Hartford State's Attorney shows Police Officer Layau Eulizier pointing his weapon at a car being driven at him by Anthony Jose Vega Cruz during an attempted traffic stop April 20 in Wethersfield, Conn. Eulizier shot through the windshield, striking Vega Cruz, of Wethersfield, who died two days later at a hospital. (Hartford State's Attorney via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on the release of videos showing a fatal shooting by a Connecticut police officer on April 20 (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Lawyers for the family of a Connecticut man fatally shot by a police officer last month say newly released videos show the officer acted recklessly and are calling for criminal charges against him.

State prosecutors on Friday released police dashcam and local surveillance video of the April 20 shooting of 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz during an attempted traffic stop and chase in Wethersfield.

The videos show Officer Layau Elizier shoot twice through the windshield of a car being driven at him by Vega Cruz, whom police were trying to stop after he fled a traffic stop by another officer. Vega Cruz died two days later.

Lawyers for Vega Cruz's family, Ben Crump and Michael Jefferson, urged a prosecutor investigating the shooting to bring "swift justice" for the family.

____

9:50 a.m.

Connecticut prosecutors have released videos showing the fatal shooting by police of an 18-year-old man that sparked protests.

The police dashboard camera and local surveillance videos made public Friday show Wethersfield officer Layau Eulizier shooting through the front windshield of a car being driven at him by Anthony Jose Vega Cruz during an attempted traffic stop April 20.

Vega Cruz, of Wethersfield, died two days later at a hospital.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy and Wethersfield officials say they disclosed the videos in the interest of a transparent and thorough investigation.

Hardy will determine whether the shooting was justified but was not able to say how long the investigation will take.

Vega Cruz's family and activists have questioned whether the use of deadly force was necessary.