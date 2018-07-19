The Latest: Downing pleads guilty to hunting violations

9 p.m.

A former U.S. Senate candidate accused of buying less-costly in-state hunting and fishing licenses when he was not a Montana resident has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Troy Downing pleaded guilty Wednesday to obtaining resident hunting licenses as a non-resident and unlawfully procuring a license or permit. Those offenses happened between 2011 and 2016.

The pleas came less than a week after a motion to dismiss some of the charges was denied.

Downing, who unsuccessfully ran for this year's Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in November, was ordered to pay a $2,110 fine and any court fees.

He argued the case was based on mistakes made by accountants who prepared his taxes listing him as a California resident. Investigators have characterized Downing's time in Montana as "seasonal at best" during the years at issue.

9:20 a.m.

A judge has rejected a motion to throw out several charges alleging former U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing bought less-costly in-state hunting and fishing licenses when he was not a Montana resident.

Downing argued the case was based on mistakes made by accountants who prepared his taxes listing him as a California resident.

Gallatin County Justice of the Peace Bryan Adams said last week that Downing's residency for tax purposes was not relevant to whether he met the definition of a Montana resident. Downing has pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges. His trial was set for July 25 but he has filed a motion to reschedule it.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Adams ruled the state can use as evidence Downing's tax returns and social media posts in which he said he was "home" in Fallbrook, California.

