The Latest: Dismembered man last seen July 2 by family

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — The Latest on dismembered body found in Louisiana (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Louisiana authorities say a dismembered body found last week is that of a man last seen by his family on July 2.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says the parish coroner identified the victim Tuesday as 26-year-old Michael Angelo Neufeld, an Ascension Parish resident whose family reported him missing in early July.

A news release Tuesday said authorities in neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish found Neufeld's red 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

Six men and two women from four parishes have been arrested, and Ard says there may be more arrests.

Two men face charges of second-degree murder, which would mean an automatic life sentence if they are indicted and convicted on that charge. Three were arrested as accessories to murder. Charges in Livingston Parish are not available for three being held elsewhere.

___

1 p.m.

Louisiana authorities say detectives found a dismembered body and believe it's that of a missing man.

They've arrested eight people from four parishes.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim's name won't be released until his identity is confirmed.

However, its news release Monday described a Jeep that detectives are looking for. It matches the car driven by an Ascension Parish man whose family reported him missing in early July.

In a July 9 Facebook post , the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Michael Neufeld was last seen July 2, driving a red 2016 Jeep Wrangler with Louisiana license plate ZWZ515.

Authorities say Ascension Parish deputies had an address in Denham Springs, and evidence there led deputies to the body in woods about four miles (6.5 kilometers) away.