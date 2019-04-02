The Latest: Owner of company among 4 killed in North Dakota

Mandan, N.D. Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten, left, and other law enforcement personnel stand outside the scene on the south side the RJR Maintenance and Management property in Mandan, N.D., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on bodies found at a business in the Bismarck, North Dakota, suburb of Mandan (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The owner of a property management company was among four people found slain at a property management company in the North Dakota city of Mandan.

Police said 52-year-old Robert Fakler owned RJR Maintenance and Management Company. The other victims were identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 45-year-old Lois Cobb and her husband, 50-year-old Bill Cobb. They were all company employees.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive or how the victims died. No weapons have been recovered. Authorities say the causes of death will be released by a medical examiner.

Police say the killings were specific to the people who died and there's no reason to believe the public is in danger.

This item has been corrected to reflect that Fuehrer's first name is Adam, not Robert.

11 a.m.

A married couple who had recently bought their dream home were among the four people found slain at a property management company in the North Dakota city of Mandan.

Briann Miller of Girard, Illinois, tells The Associated Press that her 45-year-old mother, Lois Cobb, and 50-year-old stepdad, Bill Cobb, were killed. Police haven't released the names of the victims found Monday at RJR Maintenance and Management.

Bill Cobb was a maintenance supervisor and Lois was an account specialist. Miller says police didn't give her any details about how they died.

Miller says the Cobbs came to North Dakota from Illinois about six years ago. She says they never gave any indication to her of any problems at work.

Police on Monday said they hadn't identified a motive. Police plan to hold a midday news conference Tuesday to release more details.

9:30 a.m.

Police in North Dakota are planning to release more information in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found Monday at a property management company in Mandan.

Authorities called a midday news conference to discuss the slaying of three men and one woman whose bodies were found at RJR Maintenance and Management. Police haven't identified the victims or said how they were killed.

Chief Jason Ziegler says police don't have a motive and the killer is not among the dead. But he's also said police believe the public isn't in danger.

The business was quiet Tuesday morning, with only one officer visibly on scene and a few people showing up to pay rent.

Apartment renter Henry Wilson says he's saddened by what happened.

