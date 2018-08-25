The Latest: Cullerton slams veto of immigrant protection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Bruce Rauner's action on immigrant-related bills (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The Democratic president of the Illinois Senate says Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered a "slap in the face" to immigrant crime victims with a veto of legislation to encourage them to participate in criminal investigations.

Sen. John Cullerton of Chicago sponsored the plan which Rauner rejected on Friday. It would push police to move more quickly to sign certification that an immigrant is a cooperating crime victim. The certificate allows them federal protections against deportation and encourages cooperation.

Rauner says it's too burdensome on police.

Rauner also vetoed a measure to prohibit landlords from reporting tenants they suspect are immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Sen. Iris Martinez is the sponsor. The Chicago Democrat says Rauner is trying to "score political points" while anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S. is high.

___

5:35 p.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law prohibiting state cooperation in creating a Muslim registry and OK'd allowing non-citizens to receive professional licenses.

The Republican's action Friday was accompanied by vetoes of three other immigrant-related bills.

Rauner endorsed Chicago Democratic Senate President John Cullerton's plan to ban state assistance or money in creating categorical registries of people. It follows President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign suggestion that Muslims should have to register with the government.

The governor also OK'd a measure which doesn't tie professional licenses to citizenship.

Rauner vetoed creating "safe zones" at public buildings off limits to immigration enforcement and a tightened timeline for police to help immigrant victims of crime get federal protections. The vetoes drew sharp criticism from Latino legislators and immigrants' rights groups.