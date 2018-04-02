The Latest: Cosby arrives for 1st day of jury selection

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018. (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on jury selection in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the first day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.

Large snowflakes fell on Cosby as he walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse Monday.

The 80-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics administrator at his home in 2004.

The judge last June declared a mistrial after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days.

One juror said the panel was split 10-2 in favor of conviction, while another said the group was more evenly divided.

___

12 a.m.

Jury selection is set to get underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial in a cultural landscape changed by the #MeToo movement.

Experts say the movement against sexual misconduct that toppled a string of famous men could cut both ways for the comedian. They say it could make some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

The process of picking 12 jurors begins Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

