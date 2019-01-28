The Latest: Company that inspected Brazil dam works on probe

Rescue workers in a helicopter look for victims of a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. A massive, deadly river of pale brown mud released by the collapse of a mining company dam on Friday threatens to cause an environmental disaster for Brazil, potentially snatching away livelihoods and driving the spread of disease, activists warned Sunday.

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (AP) — The Latest on the mining waste dam collapse in Brazil (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A German company that last year inspected the dam in Brazil that collapsed Friday says it's working with authorities investigating the deadly disaster in which at least 58 people died.

TUEV Sued, based in Munich, confirmed Monday that it had conducted a periodic review of dams for Brazilian mining company Vale in July 2018 and a regular inspection of dam safety in September last year.

The company declined to provide further details about the reviews, which were commissioned by Vale. But TUEV Sued said it was "fully supporting the investigations and making all required documents available to the investigating authorities."

Brazilian authorities say up to 300 people are still missing after iron ore waste from a mine that flooded the mine complex and nearby neighborhoods in the southeastern city of Brumadinho.

___

2 a.m.

Firefighters in Brazil are carefully moving over treacherous mud, sometimes even crawling, in search of survivors or bodies left by a dam collapse that buried mine buildings and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste.

The confirmed death toll rose to 58 late Sunday, with up to 300 people still missing, according to authorities. In an ominous sign, nobody was recovered alive Sunday, a stark difference from the first two days of the disaster, when helicopters were whisking people from the mud.

A treacherous sea of reddish-brown mud that surged out when the mine's dam breached Friday afternoon is up to 24 feet (8 meters) deep in some places.

Search efforts were suspended about 10 hours Sunday because of fears that a second mine dam in the southeastern city of Brumadinho was at risk of failing. An estimated 24,000 people were told to get to higher ground.