The Latest: Police shooting suspect still in hospital













In this undated photo provided by Colorado Springs Police Department is Officer Cam Duzel. Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition. Police said Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and has family and friends were by his side in the hospital. He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown. Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers.

In this undated photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition. Police said Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and has family and friends were by his side in the hospital. He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown. Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel Thursday morning, Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Duzel was wounded after responding with other officers to a report of shots fired east of downtown early Thursday. He says they found an armed suspect, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Colorado police officer (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The man suspected of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer remains hospitalized with minor injuries.

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokeswoman with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, says 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was being treated Friday in a local hospital.

Kirby says he will be transferred to the county jail once he is released. His first court appearance could come early next week.

Police say Al Khammasi opened fire Thursday on 30-year-old Officer Cem Duzel on a Colorado Springs street early Thursday. Duzel, a five-year department veteran, is in critical condition.

The sheriff's office says Al Khammasi faces potential charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by an offender and felony menacing.

The Gazette reports Al Khammasi spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

___

1 p.m.

A fellow officer and housemate of a Colorado Springs policeman who was critically wounded during a shots-fired call says he loves his patrol job and has a "superkind heart."

Officer Emily McBride told Newsday that 30-year-old Cem Duzel came to Colorado from New York's Long Island several years ago not planning to be an officer. But McBride says the five-year-veteran loves his job.

McBride says Duzel "is one tough cookie. He sets his mind to something, makes a goal and he goes for it. But he also has a superkind heart."

Newsday reports Duzel grew up in Manorville, New York, and graduated from Westhampton Beach Senior High School.

Police say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi fired the shots that wounded Duzel. Al Khamassi suffered slight wounds in the incident and will appear in court after he is released from a hospital.

8:40 a.m.

Police in Colorado Springs say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and that family and friends are by his side in a Colorado Springs hospital.

He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown.

Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The Gazette reports Al Khammasi spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer yet.