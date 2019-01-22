The Latest: Chris Brown released from custody in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on rape allegations against U.S. singer Chris Brown (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor's office says that U.S. singer Chris Brown has been released from custody over rape allegations against him.

Brown and two other people were released on Tuesday evening in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

The Grammy-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. The Paris prosecutor's office said the investigation is ongoing.

A post late Tuesday on Brown's Instagram page strongly denied the accusations.

"I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE," the post said. "FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

12 p.m.

Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown's bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody Tuesday while police study the complaint. Neither is authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.