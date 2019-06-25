The Latest: Bail $1M for retired Vegas detective in slaying

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, retired police Det. Pamela Rene Schoening, also known as Pamela Rene Bordeaux, makes her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Schoening is seeking release from jail pending her murder trial in what prosecutors describe as an execution-style shooting of her former son-in-law at her home. Her defense attorneys point in court filings to commendations she received in the U.S. Army and 23 years as a Las Vegas police officer. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) less FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, retired police Det. Pamela Rene Schoening, also known as Pamela Rene Bordeaux, makes her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Schoening is ... more Photo: L.E. Baskow, AP Photo: L.E. Baskow, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Bail $1M for retired Vegas detective in slaying 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a bail hearing for a retired Las Vegas police detective arrested in April in what prosecutors describe as the execution-style murder of her former son-in-law at her home (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A lawyer says a retired Las Vegas police detective can post $1 million bail to be released to house arrest ahead of a preliminary hearing in what prosecutors call the execution-style murder of her former son-in-law at her home.

Attorney Robert Draskovich said he expects Pamela Bordeaux to be released from jail Tuesday, more than two months after her arrest in the April 22 slaying of 32-year-old Sean Babbitt.

In court filings and in court, Draskovich characterized Bordeaux as a 55-year-old grandmother of two who served in the U.S. Army and spent 23 years as a Las Vegas police officer.

Prosecutor Michelle Fleck cast the shooting of an unarmed Babbitt as an unprovoked ambush execution of a man making a weekly one-hour supervised visit with his 3-year-old son.

Fleck says Bordeaux shot Babbitt at least 10 times, including once through the head.

____

7:05 a.m.

A retired Las Vegas police detective is seeking release from jail ahead of trial in what prosecutors describe as the execution-style murder of her former son-in-law at her home.

Pamela Bordeaux's defense attorneys point in court filings to commendations she received during three years in the U.S. Army and 23 years as a Las Vegas police officer.

They characterize the slain man, 32-year-old Sean Babbitt, as mentally ill and a self-described danger to his ex-wife and their 3-year-old son, and note he was allowed weekly one-hour supervised visits.

Bordeaux is 55 and also uses the last name Schoening. Her attorneys cast the killing as self-defense.

Prosecutors say Babbitt was unarmed when Bordeaux shot him 10 times April 22.

They say Bordeaux poses a risk to Babbitt's family if she's freed.