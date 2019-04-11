The Latest: Avenatti says he'll plead not guilty to charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on new federal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he will plead not guilty to a 36-count federal indictment filed against him in Southern California.

Avenatti tweeted Thursday that he intends to fight all of the charges and says he looks forward to the truth being known, as opposed to what he characterizes as a "one-sided version."

A statement from prosecutors to news outlets says details of the case will be released Thursday morning by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna and the Internal Revenue Service in Los Angeles.

The new charges follow Avenatti's arrest in New York last month for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million and on two counts of wire and bank fraud from Southern California, where his firm is based.

___

7:05 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment in Southern California.

The attorney is best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump. Avenatti has said he expects to be cleared.