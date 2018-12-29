The Latest: 3 of 4 Missouri fatal shooting victims named

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shootings of four people in a St.-Louis area home (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Authorities have identified three of the four fatal shooting victims in a St. Louis-area home as a young sister and brother and their grandmother.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said three victims were found inside the home in St. Charles, Missouri early Saturday. They were 8-year-old Zoe Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten and 61-year-old Jane Moeckel, all from St. Charles.

The fourth victim, a woman, was transported to a local hospital and died there. She has not been identified.

Authorities also have not identified the suspect, a 46-year-old man.

He exchanged gunfire with officers as he tried to drive away and fled on foot. He was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at a convenience store a few miles away.

10 a.m.

Authorities say four people have been fatally shot inside a St. Louis-area home and a suspect has been taken into custody after seeking shelter hours later in a convenience store.

Police in St. Charles, Missouri, said the suspect also had a gun battle with officers just after midnight Saturday as he attempted to drive away from the home.

They said he fled on foot, tried unsuccessfully to steal a woman's car, stabbed her and fled on foot again. The woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Three shooting victims were found dead inside the home. A fourth died at a local hospital.

The suspect also was injured and was in a local hospital Saturday.

Authorities did not name the suspect or the victims or provide details about the suspect's potential motives.