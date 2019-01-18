Tennessee man sentenced for embezzling $178K from trust

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A former 911 director in Tennessee has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for embezzlement.

The Jackson Sun cited a release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday that said 42-year-old Brian Black of Dyersburg was sentenced and will face another hearing to determine how much restitution he will be required to pay.

The former Crockett County 911 director was convicted last year of taking $178,000 from a trust account and using some of it to pay for baseball fantasy camp. He had been appointed trustee for the Oleen H. Fewell estate. Prosecutors said the fund was set up for Fewell's daughter, but Black took funds for his personal use, writing more than $70,000 in checks to himself.

