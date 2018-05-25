Tennessee gov offers $2500 reward for info in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for a July 2017 deadly hit-and-run.

The governor's office says a vehicle hit and killed 19-year-old Cordell Breighner in Sevierville on July 15, 2017 during the early morning hours.

Sevier County District Attorney General James Dunn requested the reward from Haslam to help generate information in the case.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Preston Parrish of the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5507.