Tennessee deputy fired after domestic assault charge

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Records show that a jailer accused of spraying her husband in the face with a law enforcement issued-chemical substance has been arrested and fired.

The Daily News Journal of Murfreesboro reported Thursday that Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh fired Deputy Atria Davis after she was booked on a domestic assault charge July 16.

According to an affidavit of complaint, Davis said she and her husband had a verbal altercation that escalated when she sprayed him in the face with the substance July 15.

The newspaper says Davis started her career with the county in 2015. Records show that Davis had been reprimanded several times, including one reprimand that involved female inmate body searches for drugs earlier this year.

It's unclear if Davis has a lawyer.

