Teenager sentenced for slaying of popular Denver chef

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A teenager who was convicted of killing a popular Denver chef has been sentenced to life in prison but will be eligible for parole in 40 years.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Raheem Benson was sentenced Friday for the October 2016 death of 33-year-old Nicholas Lewis, who was walking home from a convenience store in Englewood when he was targeted at random and shot in the chest. Witnesses described a vehicle that left the area, and several security cameras captured video.

Investigators recovered the vehicle and tied Benson and another teenager to the shooting.

Benson was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. His co-defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which will be suspended if he completes seven years in the youth offender system.