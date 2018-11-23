Teen who was abducted at gunpoint in Topeka found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old who was taken at gunpoint from a Topeka apartment has been found safe and two men have been arrested.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that an Amber Alert was issued for the 16-year-old after the abduction was reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz says the assailants left after brandishing a silver handgun and "ordering everyone on the ground."

Several hours later, police announced that the 16-year-old had been located in "good health," along with one of the suspects. Police say that suspect and another suspect were later booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary. Both of the suspects are 19.

It wasn't known where the 16-year-old was found.

