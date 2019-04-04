Teen to be tried as adult in 2017 fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has denied a request by a teenager charged with murder to be tried as a juvenile in Family Court.

Following a hearing Thursday, the judge refused to transfer Aaron Miles' case to Family Court, meaning he will be tried as an adult in Superior Court for the killing of 23-year-old David Bailey.

Bailey was shot in the chest in July 2017 on South Van Buren Street in Wilmington.

Miles was 16 at the time of the shooting and had recently been charged with violating probation following earlier convictions for gun crimes and reckless endangering.