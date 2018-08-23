Teen suspect in fatal shooting arraigned on murder charge

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 19-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in the basement of a Connecticut home has been arraigned on a murder charge.

The Day reports Jamir Johnson was also arraigned Wednesday on charges of possession of a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police obtained a warrant for Johnson's arrest after 21-year-old Quvonte Gray was found in a New London basement in December with a gunshot wound to the head.

Massachusetts police arrested Johnson on suspicion of burglary in July, and he was extradited to Connecticut on Tuesday.

Johnson's family said outside of the courthouse they believe he is innocent.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond.