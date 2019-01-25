Teen staying at homeless boys' ranch guilty of mom's death

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A teen who was staying at a Missouri ranch for homeless boys has been convicted of killing a woman whose body was found in a trailer home with her baby on a couch beside her and her toddler in a bedroom.

Nineteen-year-old Noah Kelliker was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the January 2018 killing 21-year-old Cassandra White near Sedalia.

Although the front glass door of the trailer was shattered, apparently by gunfire, neither of her sons was harmed. Marijuana was found inside, and her boyfriend was charged with drug possession.

Kelliker had dried blood on his shirt when was arrested. He had been staying at the Masters Ranch in Oregon County.

Sentencing is set for March 26.