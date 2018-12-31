https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Teen-stabbed-in-central-New-York-suspect-in-13499563.php
Teen stabbed in central New York; suspect in custody
CICERO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in central New York are investigating a stabbing that's left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.
The Onondaga County sheriff's office says the stabbing occurred at 12:07 a.m. Monday during a dispute in Cicero.
The suspect fled but was taken into custody a short time later.
The 15-year-old victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital.
