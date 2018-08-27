Teen shot dead by police in neighborhood standoff identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old killed by a police SWAT officer after officials say the teen waved a gun and pointed it at himself and others in near downtown Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner says Roosevelt Brown was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m. Saturday after the shooting near an apartment complex in the West Las Vegas neighborhood.

Police Capt. Jamie Prosser said in a recorded statement that police were called about 5 a.m. to a home where the teen reportedly fired one gunshot during an argument with family members and another as he left the residence. No one in the home was injured.

Officers located Brown about 7 a.m. in the same neighborhood, where Prosser says was shot after "recklessly" pointing the gun toward police and other people.