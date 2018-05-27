Teenager killed in Worcester's first homicide since 2016

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A teen has been killed in what is Worcester's first homicide of 2018 after a full year of no firearm fatalities.

Worcester police say authorities found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound on Holland Road early Sunday.

MassLive.com reports the teen was with friends when he was shot, and that police found them "tending" to the victim as he lay in the street.

He has not been identified. Neighbors heard several shots in the area and thought fireworks were going off.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. They have yet to arrest a suspect.

Last year, there were 25 people shot in Worcester. None of them died. The newspaper reports that police said 2017 was the first year in more than 25 years Worcester didn't see a homicide by firearm.

