Teen found dead in Georgia after being reported missing

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager reported missing from an Alabama city has been found dead in Georgia.

News outlets report the death of 18-year-old Malenko Cooley is being investigated as a homicide.

Police found Cooley's body in his vehicle Tuesday around 12:58 a.m. A police statement says Cooley had been shot in the upper torso and died of his injuries.

Police say Cooley had been reported missing from Valley, Alabama on Jan. 19. Police also received information from family members that Cooley could be in harm's way.