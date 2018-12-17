Teen driver convicted of assault in dragging of cop

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager accused of critically injuring a New York City police officer by dragging him in a stolen car has been convicted of assault.

Seventeen-year-old Justin Murrell had been charged with attempted murder but he was acquitted of that charge by a Brooklyn jury on Monday.

Prosecutors say Murrell was sitting in a parked car when he was approached by NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve (veh-VAY') last June in East Flatbush. They say Murrell sped away with the officer hanging onto the side for several blocks. The officer hit his head and suffered permanent brain damage.

Murrell's attorney says he didn't intend to hurt the officer. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced Jan. 7.

PBA president Patrick Lynch urged the maximum sentence.